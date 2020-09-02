It’s getting squirrely out there: Someone assaulted a security officer with a pinecone on Twin Dolphin Drive in Redwood City, it was reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Someone stole $960 worth of tools from a truck on Old Country Road, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Arrest. A wanted felon was arrested on Laurel Street and another person was arrested for obstruction and harboring a felony fugitive after insisting that the fugitive was not inside the residence, it was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package worth $600 off the porch of a home on Inverness Drive, it was reported on Sunday, Aug. 16.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident and Albany resident were arrested for being in possession of drug paraphernalia after orchestrating a large retail theft of approximately $3,000 worth of items on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
REDWOOD CITY
Battery. Someone was attacked on Main Street, it was reported at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Stolen vehicle. Someone on Convention Way had their vehicle broken into and ID stolen and since has been having ID theft issues, it was reported at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Petty theft. Someone stole a tip jar from a business on Broadway, it was reported at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Petty theft. An officer initiated activity on Broadway, it was reported at 10:22 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Battery. Someone beat up another person on Valota Road, it was reported at 12:31 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Battery. Someone was attacked by five people on Stambaugh Street, it was reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
Disturbance. Someone was stalked by another person on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
