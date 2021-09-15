Nothing but a two-bit thug: Someone stole quarters from a machine on California Drive in Burlingame, it was reported 12:01 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
BURLINGAME
Suspicious circumstances. Someone had their vehicle and phone were stolen on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 9:27 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Suspicious person. Someone swore and acted aggressively on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:31 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle on Cortez Avenue, it was reported 11:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
Reckless driver. Someone complained of a driver running a red light and driving erratically on California Drive, it was reported 1:52 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole the driver’s license of a Burlingame citizen on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 9:32 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.