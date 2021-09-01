It’s 10 p.m., do you know where your children are? Someone reported juveniles throwing eggs on the corner of Adeline Drive and Columbus Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 10:11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for commercial burglary on Commodore Drive, it was reported 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for punching a San Bruno resident and threatening security with scissors on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:32 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Fraud. Someone reported losing approximately $24,000 to a fraudulent caller on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Stolen vehicle. Someone reported leaving their keys in their car, going into a store and coming back to the car missing on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a vehicle with their car on Hawthorne Avenue, it was reported 8:21 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
BURLINGAME
Suspicious circumstances. Someone reported receiving phone calls attempting to scam them out of money on Frontera Way, it was reported 1:47 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
Malicious mischief. Someone broke a vehicle’s window on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 7:28 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing money from a cash register on Park Road, it was reported 11:24 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
