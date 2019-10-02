What a tool: Someone stole gardening tools from a front porch of a home on Arlington Road in Foster City, it was reported at 7:37 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
San Mateo
Burglary. Four men broke into a neighbor’s vehicle on Hemlock Avenue before leaving in a white SUV, it was reported at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Drunk driver. A gold Lexus was making erratic stops on El Camino Real and running red lights, it was reported at 6:33 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Theft. A man parked on South Fremont Street had items taken from his vehicle, it was reported at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Drunk driver. A driver on Third Avenue and El Camino Real was almost sideswiped by a drunk driver, it was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Unincorporated San Mateo County
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 2700 block of Middlefield Road for being in possession of methamphetamine, it was reported at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Spet. 18.
Burglary. Three burglarized a vehicle and were arrested on the 3600 block of Sand Hill Road, it was reported at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
