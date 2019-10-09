Did they lose a lot?: Someone painted over parking spots on Albacore Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Foster City
Hit-and-run. Someone’s vehicle was hit on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 5:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Fraud. Someone stole an ID on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 1:26 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Theft. Someone stole a package on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Catamaran, it was reported at 12:49 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
Theft. Someone stole items from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:37 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Vandalism. A neighbor keyed a car on Spring Street because a vehicle parked in front of their home, it was reported at 9:18 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
