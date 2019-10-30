Daily Journal police reports generic logo

No room for this behavior: Someone was trying to book into a hotel room with false identification on Wilmington Road in San Mateo, it was reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Redwood City

DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence on Woodside Road, it was reported at 10:53 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

Theft. Someone was seen stealing items from a store on Broadway, it was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing items from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Trespass. Someone was seen trespassing and causing a disturbance on Spring Street, it was reported at 8:51 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle on Hudson Avenue, it was reported at 12:79 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription