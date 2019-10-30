No room for this behavior: Someone was trying to book into a hotel room with false identification on Wilmington Road in San Mateo, it was reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Redwood City
DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence on Woodside Road, it was reported at 10:53 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
Theft. Someone was seen stealing items from a store on Broadway, it was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing items from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Trespass. Someone was seen trespassing and causing a disturbance on Spring Street, it was reported at 8:51 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle on Hudson Avenue, it was reported at 12:79 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
