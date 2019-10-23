Don't just stand there bus a move: A white double-decker bus was swerving on Highway 101 in Redwood City, it was reported at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Foster City
Arrest. A Foster City resident was arrested for criminal threats and sexual battery on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 7:19 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Celestial Lane for public intoxication, it was reported at 5:21 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
Theft. Someone stole items from Tower Lane, it was reported at 5:22 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence on Promontory Point Lane, it was reported at 12:59 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Altair Avenue for being in possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Fraud. Someone’s information was stolen from a scammer on Greenwich Lane, it was reported at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Theft. Someone stole a package from Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Redwood City
DUI. Somebody under the influence was driving on Walnut Street, it was reported at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Burglary. Two vehicles had items taken from them on Walnut Street, it was reported at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Petty theft. Items were taken from an El Camino Real location, it was reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Petty theft. A vehicle had its rear license plate stolen on Martinique Drive, it was reported at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
