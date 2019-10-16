That’s why they weren’t invited: A complaint was made about a loud party with music on Dominica Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 6:27 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Belmont
Theft. Someone broke into a shipping container on Ralston Avenue and Highway 101, it was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drugs on Tioga Way, it was reported at 4:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Burglary. A car on El Camino Real had its windows smashed and items taken, it was reported at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Reckless driver. A black Honda CR-V was seen weaving in and out of lanes. The driver was aggressive, flipping another driver off, it was reported at 8:51 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Theft. A woman had her apartment treated for bed bugs and noticed that jewelry, valued up to $5000 was missing on Hastings Drive, it was reported at 8:37 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
