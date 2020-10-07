You gotta bounce: A bounce house was blocking a sidewalk on San Mateo Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported at 7:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
SAN BRUNO
Burglary. Someone stole a stereo and sound system from a vehicle on Florida Avenue, it was reported at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
Arrest. Someone was yelling at a store clerk and pounding on the window of a store on Crestmoor Drive, it was reported at 8:23 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
Accident. A hit-and-run accident occurred on Herman Street, it was reported at 9:16 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
Assault with a deadly weapon. Someone on Linden Avenue was beaten by five other people, it was reported at 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Assault. Someone on El Camino Real was jumped while asking for change and sustained a laceration to their face, it was reported at 3:58 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Huntington Avenue and smashed a window, it was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on Adrian Road and a person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
Arrest. A person passed out on the sidewalk on Bancroft Road due to drugs, it was reported at 7:18 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
Petty theft. A person broke into two cars on Newhall Road, it was reported at 7:02 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
Fraud. A person on Old Bayshore Boulevard was tricked into sending money, it was reported at 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
Malicious mischief. Someone slashed tires on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Fraud. Someone on Toledo Avenue was tricked into buying gift cards and sending them under false pretenses, it was reported at 10:37 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Arrest. Someone on Anita Road was arrested for assaulting a cohabitant, it was reported at 3:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Primrose road for being drunk in public, it was reported at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Rollins road for being drunk in public, it was reported at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
