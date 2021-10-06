Milk it for all it’s worth: Someone had milk poured on them on the corner of California Drive and Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 12:46 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
SAN BRUNO
Animal problem. Someone saw a dog inside a vehicle, barking nonstop, seemingly terrified on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
Commercial burglary. Someone broke into a mailroom and stole various packages on Whitman Way, it was reported 12:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Weapon brandishing. Someone pointed a long knife at a San Bruno resident on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Weapon brandishing. Someone brandished a silver firearm at the food court of the Shops at Tanforan on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:22 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
BURLINGAME
Attempted theft. Someone attempted to steal luggage from a hotel on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 11:06 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
Fire. Someone saw a fence on fire due to electrical lights on Crossway Road, it was reported 1:59 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
Civil problem. Someone was unhappy with service they received from a mechanic on California Drive, it was reported 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Bayswater Avenue, it was reported 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.