Milk it for all it’s worth: Someone had milk poured on them on the corner of California Drive and Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 12:46 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

SAN BRUNO

Animal problem. Someone saw a dog inside a vehicle, barking nonstop, seemingly terrified on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.

Commercial burglary. Someone broke into a mailroom and stole various packages on Whitman Way, it was reported 12:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Weapon brandishing. Someone pointed a long knife at a San Bruno resident on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Weapon brandishing. Someone brandished a silver firearm at the food court of the Shops at Tanforan on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:22 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

BURLINGAME

Attempted theft. Someone attempted to steal luggage from a hotel on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 11:06 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

Fire. Someone saw a fence on fire due to electrical lights on Crossway Road, it was reported 1:59 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

Civil problem. Someone was unhappy with service they received from a mechanic on California Drive, it was reported 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Bayswater Avenue, it was reported 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

