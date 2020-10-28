Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Decked out: Someone lost control of an electronic skateboard and hit a group of kids in Redwood City. Then one of the parents took the skateboard and hurt the owner with it, resulting in injuries, it was reported at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

FOSTER CITY

Accident with injury. An officer noticed a wrong way driver and the driver crashed on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 1:37 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested on a $5,000 warrant held by Pacifica police for operating a vehicle without an interlocking device on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

Petty theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole items on Grand Lane, it was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

ID theft. Someone applied for a loan under someone else’s name on Windlass Lane, it was reported at 2:14 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

Fraud. Someone reported fraudulent charges to their debit card on Bodega Street, it was reported at 4:46 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

HALF MOON BAY

Narcotics. Someone was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia on Main Street, it was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Missing person. Someone was reported missing by their landlord on the 200 block of Filbert Street, it was reported at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

Arrest. An officer was given a fake ID by a driver and the passenger was found to be on parole and in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on Second Avenue, it was reported at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 7.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription