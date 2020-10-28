Decked out: Someone lost control of an electronic skateboard and hit a group of kids in Redwood City. Then one of the parents took the skateboard and hurt the owner with it, resulting in injuries, it was reported at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
FOSTER CITY
Accident with injury. An officer noticed a wrong way driver and the driver crashed on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 1:37 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested on a $5,000 warrant held by Pacifica police for operating a vehicle without an interlocking device on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
Petty theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole items on Grand Lane, it was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
ID theft. Someone applied for a loan under someone else’s name on Windlass Lane, it was reported at 2:14 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Fraud. Someone reported fraudulent charges to their debit card on Bodega Street, it was reported at 4:46 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
HALF MOON BAY
Narcotics. Someone was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia on Main Street, it was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Missing person. Someone was reported missing by their landlord on the 200 block of Filbert Street, it was reported at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
Arrest. An officer was given a fake ID by a driver and the passenger was found to be on parole and in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on Second Avenue, it was reported at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 7.
