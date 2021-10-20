Can you shed some light? A woman woke up to all the lights turned on in her apartment on South El Camino Real in San Mateo, and believes someone came into her apartment while she was asleep, turned on the lights, then relocked the door and left again, it was reported 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. A woman went up to a man on Franklin Street and asked for his sunglasses, then pulled a knife and made contact with his chest which led to her arrest, it was reported 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was crying next to a large white utility truck on Shell Parkway saying, “I want to get out of here,” it was reported 4:12 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Disturbance. A man with a shopping cart and gray sweats that were down to his knees was loitering near a door on El Camino Real and refusing to leave, it was reported 10:54 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
Reckless driver. Someone in a green SUV was driving on the wrong side of the road on Woodside Road, it was reported 12:17 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
Disturbance. A man reached into a woman’s car and started hitting a 15-year-old, it was reported 12:44 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Wanted person. A wanted person was reported at Starbucks on McLellan Drive 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Arrest. A wanted person was arrested on South Spruce Avenue, it was reported 12:12 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI at Park Pointe Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 4:38 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Robbery. Someone committed strong-arm robbery at Smart & Final on Kenwood Way, it was reported 7:56 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
Man down. Someone reported a man down at El Camino High School on Mission Road 6:52 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.