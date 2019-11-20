This really eats me up: Two people delivering food went to the wrong house on Marlin Avenue in Foster City, it was reported at 11:22 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Foster City
Illegal drone activity. Someone was flying a drone on Sea Cloud Drive, it was reported at 11:12 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Barking dog. A dog was barking on Egret Street and the owner was notified, it was reported at 9:53 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Disturbance. Fifteen people were playing cricket on school grounds, but not grass on Tarpon Street, it was reported at 10:22 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
San Mateo
Burglary. A car was broken into at a restaurant on South Norfolk Street, it was reported at 9:01 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Vandalism. Racist graffiti was reported on a sidewalk and street at De Anza Boulevard and Polhemus Road, it was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Loud music. Neighbors were playing loud music on El Parque Court, it was reported at 12:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.