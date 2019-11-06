Sign of the times: Someone removed four signs from a landscaping site on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Redwood City
Vandalism. Someone’s property had graffiti on Cedar Street, it was reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Burglary. Someone stole a vehicle from Beacon Shores Drive, it was reported at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Highway 101 for driving under the influence, it was reported at 12:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit multiple cars and fled on foot on Maple Street, it was reported at 2:22 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
