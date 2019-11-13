Sounds tiring: Someone called the police because a neighbor was moving furniture loudly on El Camino Real in Burlingame. The people were building a bed for a toddler and were done for the night, it was reported at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Foster City
Burglary. A car was broken into on Triton Drive, it was reported at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Non-injury accident. A driver hit a parked vehicle on Swan Street, it was reported 8:13 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Arrest. A San Mateo man was arrested on a $10,000 misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation on Alma Lane, it was reported at 9:09 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Burglary. Five vehicles had items taken from them on Foster City Boulevard and two on Foster Square and Alma Lanes. Some windows were smashed, it was reported from 8:05 p.m. to 9:02 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Redwood City
Commercial robbery. Tools were taken from a construction site on Woodside Road, it was reported at 7:57 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Petty theft. Five juveniles left without paying on Broadway, it was reported at 12:39 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Hit-and-run. Someone in a truck hit a parked car and fled on Birch Street, it was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
San Mateo
Vandalism. A cigarette was left on someone’s car and damaged the paint on 43rd Avenue, it was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Vandalism. A wall was spray painted on Pacific Boulevard, it was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Theft. Items were taken on Chess Drive, it was recorded on video, it was reported at 7:16 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.