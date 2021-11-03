Junk mail: Someone put small pieces of garbage in a mail slot on Broadway in Burlingame, it was reported 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone complained of a group of people passing around a microphone and making noise on Hensley Avenue, it was reported 11:51 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing $500 on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
Disturbance. Someone complained that a group of 30 people were singing loudly on Hensley Avenue, it was reported 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Reckless driver. Someone saw a driver almost hit multiple vehicles on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
BURLINGAME
Malicious mischief. Someone turned a vehicle’s windshield wipers up on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Threats. Someone was threatened by a former friend banging on their door on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:29 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
