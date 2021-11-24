It’s been a hard day’s night: Someone heard screaming and was concerned; the person was contacted and reassured that they were frustrated and screaming at themself on California Drive in Burlingame, it was reported 11:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing the cellphone of a Burlingame resident on Lang Road, it was reported 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on California Drive, it was reported 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Suspicious person. Someone was seen on video surveillance in a backyard on Bernal Avenue, it was reported 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assaulting a cohabitant on Bellevue Avenue, it was reported 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Complaint Someone saw juveniles in a park after hours on Balboa Avenue, it was reported 9:49 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.