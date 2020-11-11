Sometimes it doesn’t pay: A customer refused to pay for their items, resulting in the customer leaving and being advised not to return, on Chula Vista Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
SAN CARLOS
Misdemeanor warrant. A Santa Rosa resident was cited for shoplifting and being in possession of drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor warrant in Marin County on the 1400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:53 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Narcotics. A Redwood City resident was cited for being in possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Fraud. Someone posed as an employee of a power company and convinced a resident to pay $424 to prevent their electricity from being shut off on 100 block of El Sereno Drive, it was reported Thursday, Oct. 8.
Shoplifting. Someone was cited for shoplifting on the 1400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:29 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
Theft. Someone took a wallet from a resident’s unlocked vehicle and tried to use the cards at multiple locations, it resulted in the resident getting their wallet back on Laurel Street, it was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Assault. There was an assault at Starbucks on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on Hillside Boulevard, it was reported at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on Chestnut Avenue, it was reported at 9:22 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after a call about a disturbance from a family on Rowntree Way, it was reported at 6:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
