Off the rack: Two individuals were loading up all the bikes left at a rack on B Street in San Mateo into a small gray pickup truck, it was reported at 8:07 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was arrested on the 900 block of Dwight Avenue, it was reported at 8:45 a.m. Friday, April 24.
Cited. Someone was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on the intersection of Highway 1 and Frontage Road, it was reported at 1:33 a.m. Friday, April 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving at the intersection of Poplar Street and Second Avenue, it was reported at 1:29 a.m. Friday, April 24.
Cited. Someone on probation was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on the intersection of Highway 1 and Miramar Drive, it was reported at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Someone was chasing their significant other with a wrench on the 1000 block of Bing Street. They had previously attempted to strike the victim with a bicycle and was found to have multiple open misdemeanor warrants, it was reported at 11:41 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
Burglary. Someone wearing a mask and holding a flashlight pried open a side door of a residence on the 100 block of Highland Avenue and fled after being caught by the homeowner, it was reported at 10:08 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
