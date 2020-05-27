Intolerant shopping: Someone was yelling racial slurs while shopping on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 2:26 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. The driver of a blue Ford Fusion stole beer on Woodside Road, it was reported at 4:17 p.m. Sunday, May 17.
Found property. Someone returned a cellphone and cash found in a gutter on Marine Parkway to officials, it was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 17.
Petty theft. Someone stole a full cart of groceries from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:19 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
Assault. Someone stabbed another person on Oakridge Drive, it was reported at 4:50 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing a bike on Broadway, it was reported at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
Vandalism. Someone’s ex-girlfriend vandalized their vehicle on Wheeler Avenue, it was reported at 6:29 p.m. Sunday, May 10.
Battery. Someone was ejected from a store after trying to fight a security guard on Arguello Street, it was reported at 3:53 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
