You see what happens, Larry?! A man wearing a gray hoodie and dark jeans was hitting a gray sedan with a baseball bat on Marshall Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 6:51 p.m. Monday, May 17.
FOSTER CITY
ID theft. Someone stole a Foster City resident’s ID on Prescott Lane and attempted to open a credit card account, it was reported at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Robbery. Someone robbed a Foster City resident at gunpoint on Hillsdale Boulevard and took $50, it was reported at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Burglary. Someone broke into a house on Sea Spray Lane, it was reported at 8:57 a.m. Sunday, May 16.
Vandalism. Someone slashed the tires of a vehicle on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Theft. Someone stole a bike from a porch on Plaza View Lane, it was reported at 10:57 a.m. Saturday, May 15.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle on Edgewater Boulevard and stole items, it was reported 10:17 a.m. Saturday, May 15.
SAN CARLOS
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on the 800 block of American Street between 2 p.m. Friday, May 14 and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Cited. Someone who was looking into the rear of a cargo van was found to be in possession of burglary tools, narcotics paraphernalia, a false identification card and someone else’s mail on the 2700 block of Blenheim Avenue, it was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving and causing a noninjury vehicle collision on the intersection of El Camino real and Brittan Avenue, it was reported at 2:37 p.m. Friday, May 14.
