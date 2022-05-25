Amazon primed for destruction — A suspicious package was reported on the 700 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae and the deputies decided to book it for destruction, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13.
MILLBRAE
Burglary. Someone broke the window of a vehicle parked on the 200 block of El Camino Real and stole a backpack with a digital camera and cigarettes worth approximately $3,650, it occurred between 8 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.
Burglary. Someone broke the window of a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Broadway and stole a bag with a laptop worth approximately $1,650, it occurred between 7 p.m. and 11:33 p.m. Monday, May 9.
BELMONT
Fire department call. Someone threw a cigarette into a bush and it was smoldering on the corner of Ralston Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported 4:36 p.m. Friday, May 20.
Unwanted subject. Someone said a guest was refusing to leave a room on Shoreway Road, it was reported 3:05 p.m. Friday, May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.