That’s no way to start the week: Someone seen drinking and throwing bottles was found passed out on a picnic bench on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 10:49 a.m. Monday, May 11.
South San Francisco
Arrest. Someone was arrested at the Holiday Inn on Airport Boulevard for drug related charges, it was reported at 11:08 p.m. Monday, May 4.
DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence near O’Reilly Auto Parts on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:29 p.m. Monday, May 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested at the Royal Inn on Hickey Boulevard for drug related charges, it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday, May 4.
Arrest. An arrest was made after a burglary on Miller Avenue, it was reported at 6:29 a.m. Monday, May 4.
San Mateo
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle and stole tools on North Grant Street, it was reported at 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Hit-and-run. The bumper was ripped off a vehicle parked on 36th Avenue, it was reported at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Fraud. Someone’s Social Security number was being used by someone else to collect unemployment on Joanne Drive, it was reported at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
