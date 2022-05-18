Hazardous to your health — Someone saw a car with its flashers on blocking the road on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Highway 101 in Belmont, it was reported 8:25 a.m. Thursday, May 5.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A man on the 1000 block of Holly Street was cited for having an active misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Citation. Someone on the 1100 block of El Camino real was cited for driving in violation of his license restrictions, it was reported 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Arrest. Someone on Chestnut Street was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, it was reported 7:32 a.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Citation. Someone on Holly Street was cited for driving under the influence and with a suspended license, it was reported 10:11 p.m. Monday, May 2.
Citation. Someone on Brittan Avenue was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 11:32 a.m. Monday, May 2.
