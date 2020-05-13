What the F Street: Someone was cited for trespassing on F Street after having been asked to leave multiple times in unincorporated San Mateo, it was reported at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Foster City
Robbery. Someone stole electronics and fled out of an emergency door on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday April 30.
Traffic hazard. A tree fell into the road blocking Chrysopolis Drive, it was reported at 2:07 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
Bike theft. A bike worth $200 was stolen from someone on Challenge Court, it was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 30.
Burglary. The window of a vehicle on Chess Drive was burglarized after a window was smashed and a laptop stolen, it was reported at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
San Carlos
Scam. Someone used another person’s debit card to make online purchases estimated at $1,500 on Shelford Avenue, it was reported at an unknown time on Sunday, May 3.
Cited. Someone was cited for possession of controlled substances on Old County Road, it was reported at 11:25 a.m. Saturday, May 2.
Vandalism. A window of a business was vandalized resulting in approximately $1,000 in damages on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.
