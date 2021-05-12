Forgive me father, for I have sinned: Someone stole money from a locked box inside a church on El Camino Real in San Mateo, it was reported at 3:07 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
SAN CARLOS
Cited. Someone was cited for having false registration tabs on their vehicle license plate on the 1000 block of Old County Road, it was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
Burglary. Someone smashed two large windows, entered a commercial building and stole a key used to unlock the exit door on the 100 block of Old County Road, it occurred between 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 27 and 11:05 a.m. Thursday, April 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole the rear license plate from a San Carlos resident’s vehicle on the 1600 block of Industrial Road, it occurred at approximately 7:32 a.m. Thursday, April 29.
Cited. Someone with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was cited during a traffic stop on the intersection of Howard Avenue and Elm Street, it was reported at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a 1969 Ford F100 on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Grand theft. Someone stole a black electric bike with a blue child seat attached from a garage on Harding Avenue, it was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday, May 3.
Petty theft. Someone broke into three mailbox kiosks on Chart Lane, it was reported at 1:42 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white 2016 Ford F150 with firefighter gear on Redwood Shores Parkway, it was reported at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.