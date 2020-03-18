That’s not your friend: Someone’s friend used their computer to transfer funds out of their PayPal account after being allowed to shower and use their computer on Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo, it was reported at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
Redwood City
Hit-and-run. Someone in a silver or gray Toyota Camry hit something causing property damage on Duane Street, it was reported at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Petty theft. A group of people ran out of an emergency exit with a large amount of men’s clothing on hangers on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after yelling and hitting vehicles with their fist on Scott Avenue, it was reported at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Petty theft. Construction materials were stolen on Leahy Street, it was reported at 9:26 a.m. Monday, March 2.
South San Francisco
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Arbor Drive over a family dispute, it was reported at 9:59 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Petty theft. A petty theft occurred at the Starbucks on McLellan Drive, it was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
Grand theft. A grand theft occurred at Morisson Express on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Trespassing. Someone trespassed at Trader Joe’s on McLellan Drive, it was reported at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.