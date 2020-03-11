Better than their lawn: Someone disposed off dog feces in a neighbor’s garbage can on Rivera Drive in Burlingame, it was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Foster City
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for driving under the influence at Triton Park Lane and Triton Drive, it was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Auto burglary. A vehicle was broken into around 8:16 a.m. on Velocity Way, it was reported at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
ID theft. Someone opened an account in someone else’s name on Bonita Lane, it was reported at 10:27 a.m. Friday, March 6.
ID theft. An online account was created using someone else’s information on Tarpon Street, it was reported at 8:20 a.m. Friday, Mar. 6.
Hit-and-run. An unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle on Triton Park Lane, it was reported at 9:51 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Accident. Two people said that the other hit their car and left without sharing information on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 3:12 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
San Carlos
Cited. A San Jose resident was cited after a traffic accident on Laurel Street for driving on a suspended license, it was reported at 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was arrested on El Camino Real for public intoxication and an outstanding warrant, it was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Cited. A San Mateo resident was cited for driving on a suspended license on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:35 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Cited. Someone causing a disturbance on Spring Street was cited for having an outstanding warrant, it was reported at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
