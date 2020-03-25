Monkey business: Someone yelled at employees and walked out of an establishment on Laurie Meadows Drive in San Mateo without paying for their coffee and banana, it was reported at 7:20 a.m. Monday, March 16.
San Mateo
Fraud. Someone believes they were scammed after they wired money to a person they met online on Ninth Avenue, it was reported at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Intoxicated subject. Someone on El Camino Real kicked a car and entered a Safeway while intoxicated, it was reported at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Vandalism. Someone believes a former friend followed them and slashed their tires on Fremont Street, it was reported at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Fraud. Someone used stolen gift card information to order items off of Amazon, it was reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Theft. Someone broke into a coin box of a dryer in a laundry room on North San Mateo Drive, it was reported at 10 p.m. Monday, March 16.
Unincorporated San Mateo County
Cited. A Union City resident was cited for driving with a suspended license on Bay Road, it was reported at 2:27 p.m. Monday, March 2.
Cited. Someone was cited for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia on Blenheim Avenue, it was reported at 1:12 a.m. Monday, March 2.
Cited. A San Mateo resident was cited for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia after a search of their vehicle on Canada Road, it was reported at 10:38 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Vehicle tampering. Someone removed the plastic trim along the driver’s side window of a car parked on Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 9:21 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
