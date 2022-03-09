Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Bird calling in Belmont — Someone hurt a turkey on the corner of Ralston and Sixth avenues in Belmont, it was reported 9:27 a.m. Thursday, March 3.

BELMONT

Burglary. Someone stole tools, valued at $1,500, from a storage space, on Continentals Way, it was reported 7:24 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

Vandalism. Someone reported graffiti, saying they could still smell spray paint on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:44 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

Fraud. Someone lost $360 to fraud on Twin Pines Lane, it was reported 7:22 a.m. Thursday, March 3.

Fire department call. Someone heard a fire alarm smoke detector go off on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.

FOSTER CITY

Petty theft. Airpods valued between $200-$250 were stolen from Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.

Petty theft. Someone stole a package worth $130 from Plaza View Lane, it was reported 6:42 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

Bike theft. Someone stole a $570 bike from East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 2:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

Arrest. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 12:27 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

HALF MOON BAY

Citation. Someone on the 200 block of Highway 1 was cited for having an active misdemeanor warrant with Mendocino County, it was reported 4:13 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.

Citation. Someone on the 100 block of Highway 1 was cited for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants they had, it was reported 12:33 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription