Bird calling in Belmont — Someone hurt a turkey on the corner of Ralston and Sixth avenues in Belmont, it was reported 9:27 a.m. Thursday, March 3.
BELMONT
Burglary. Someone stole tools, valued at $1,500, from a storage space, on Continentals Way, it was reported 7:24 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
Vandalism. Someone reported graffiti, saying they could still smell spray paint on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:44 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
Fraud. Someone lost $360 to fraud on Twin Pines Lane, it was reported 7:22 a.m. Thursday, March 3.
Fire department call. Someone heard a fire alarm smoke detector go off on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Airpods valued between $200-$250 were stolen from Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package worth $130 from Plaza View Lane, it was reported 6:42 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
Bike theft. Someone stole a $570 bike from East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 2:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
Arrest. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 12:27 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone on the 200 block of Highway 1 was cited for having an active misdemeanor warrant with Mendocino County, it was reported 4:13 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Citation. Someone on the 100 block of Highway 1 was cited for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants they had, it was reported 12:33 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.