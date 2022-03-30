What’s fare is fair — Someone refused to pay a taxi’s fare on Shoreway Road in Belmont, it was reported 4:50 p.m. Sunday, March 20.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole bicycles on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 9:50 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Hit-and-run. Someone struck a parked vehicle on Burlway Road, it was reported 7:39 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a car and stole items on Donnelly Avenue, it was reported 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Fraud. Someone received a check from someone they did not know on Benito Avenue, it was reported 4:37 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Disturbance. A discharged patient refused to leave on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 2:17 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
BELMONT
Animal call. Someone saw a dead cat on a road on Cipriani Boulevard, it was reported 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Barking dog. Someone complained that a dog was parking for two hours straight on Read Avenue, it was reported 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Industrial Road, it was reported 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Animal call. Someone was worried for a dog who was locked in a car for 40 minutes, barking and panting in full sun on Winding Way, it was reported 1:13 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
