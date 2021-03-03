Carted away: Someone was arrested after six Safeway carts were found on a sidewalk on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Unknown items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on De Soto Avenue, it was reported at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Fraud. Someone reported an unauthorized use of their credit card on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Disturbances. Juveniles were throwing rocks on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after breaking a window of a business on California Drive, it was reported at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Trespassing. Someone was removed from a store and given a trespassing warning on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
BELMONT
Vandalism. Someone was yelling loudly and destroying property on Old County Road, it was reported at 6:46 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
Accident. An accident with no injuries occurred between four vehicles on El Camino Real and Harbor Boulevard, it was reported at 1:18 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
Vandalism. Someone reported that their car door’s keyhole and window were damaged on Ralston Ranch Road at 11:33 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
FOSTER CITY
Traffic hazard. Someone reported a large amount of glass in the road on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Residential burglary. A unit was broken into and door handles were removed on Eppleton Lane, it was reported at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Indecent exposure. A resident reported someone lying behind trash cans exposing themselves on Pitcairn Drive, it was reported at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
