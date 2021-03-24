Hot pants: Arson occurred at a women’s department store on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 2:18 p.m. Monday, March 15.
REDWOOD CITY
Assault with deadly weapons. Two roommates were fighting and one possibly had a baseball bat on hand on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 11:08 p.m. Monday, March 15.
Burglary. Someone’s garage lock was cut through and boxes were taken on Valota Road, it was reported at 10:17 a.m. Monday, March 15.
Burglary. Multiple vehicles were broken into on Marsh Road, it was reported at 12:48 p.m. Sunday, March 14.
Stolen vehicle. A red Honda XR400 motorcycle was stolen on Hancock Street, it was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, March 14.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on El Camino Real and South Spruce Avenue, it was reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
Domestic disturbance. A disturbance occurred at a Valero on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 1:37 a.m. Saturday, March 13.
