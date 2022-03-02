What’s the root of the issue? — Someone complained that overgrown vegetation was blocking a sidewalk on Academy Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
BURLINGAME
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a car on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 8:04 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Juvenile problem. Someone complained of juveniles chasing each other on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Malicious mischief. Someone saw their tire was punctured on Anza Boulevard, it was reported 4:52 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Grand theft. Someone stole a bicycle on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:33 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Petty theft. Someone stole a surveillance camera on Anita Road, it was reported 6:53 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Embezzlement. Someone stole company funds on Park Road, it was reported 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after breaking windows on the corner of El Camino Real and Murchison Drive, it was reported 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
BELMONT
Disturbance. Someone was seen screaming after a soccer game in a parking lot on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Illegal construction. Someone was complaining of construction noise during a holiday on Holly Road, it was reported 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Illegal dumping. Someone saw a vehicle dumping oil on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 12:08 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.