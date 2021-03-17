Like a BabyBjörn? Someone in his 40s wearing a white shirt and sweatpants with a white dog on his back repeatedly tried to open a San Mateo resident’s door on 19th Avenue, it was reported at 12:26 a.m. Thursday, March 4.
REDWOOD CITY
Burglary. Someone wearing a mask and blue jumpsuit crawled under a garage door of a Redwood City residence and stole a bike, it was reported at 11:06 a.m. Sunday, March 7.
Battery. Someone with face tattoos and wearing a black sweater assaulted a passerby on Standish Street, it was reported at 3:54 a.m. Sunday, March 7.
Suspicious circumstances. A Redwood City resident was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder on Veterans Boulevard and was semiuncooperative with officers, it was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
Arrest. Someone wearing a black mask, blue and black sweater, black hat and backpack was loitering and looking into vehicles on Hopkins Avenue, it was reported at 9:49 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
Suspicious person. Someone in a white shirt carrying a black and blue backpack was looking into vehicles and trying to open vehicle doors on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 4:16 p.m. Friday, March 5.
