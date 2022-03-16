Maybe it’s for sail — Someone left their boat parked for a week on Redwood Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 3.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious vehicle. Someone made inappropriate sexual gestures toward a San Bruno resident on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:44 p.m. Friday, March 4.
Petty theft. Someone lost $150 to $250 after someone stole their package on Commodore Drive, it was reported 3:50 p.m. Friday, March 4.
Animal problem. Someone was attacked by two dogs on Fifth Avenue, it was reported 1:32 p.m. Friday, March 4.
Vehicle code violation. Someone complained of a car fully blocking their driveway on Elm Avenue, it was reported 10:04 a.m. Friday, March 4.
BURLINGAME
Arson. Someone intentionally set a tarp on fire on Myrtle Road, it was reported 10:08 p.m. Monday, March 7.
Juvenile problem. Someone saw a juvenile throwing items on Bayswater Avenue, it was reported 7:36 p.m. Monday, March 7.
Found property. Someone found a baby stroller, purse, phone, and keys on Earl Avenue, it was reported 3:16 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
