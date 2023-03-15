Stranger danger — A random man approached someone in the parking lot saying “I know you” on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.
BURLINGAME
BURLINGAME
Assault. Someone assaulted someone at a bar on Park Road, it was reported 2:54 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
Petty theft. Someone stole money from a patient at a hospital on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 8:31 a.m. Sunday, March 12.
Burglary. Someone broke into a home on Ashton Avenue and stole items, it was reported 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
Hit-and-run. A vehicle hit another car on Rollins Road and Toyon Drive and fled the scene, it was reported 9:02 a.m. Saturday, March 11.
Burglary. Three people stole merchandise from a sunglass store on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 6:47 p.m. Friday, March 10.
SAN BRUNO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle parked on Poplar Avenue, it was reported 10:39 a.m. Sunday, March 12.
Petty theft. Someone stole personal care items from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:11 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
Burglary. Three people broke into a residence on Ashton Avenue, it was reported 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole license plates from vehicles on Piccadilly Place, it was reported 10:28 a.m. Friday, March 10.
