BURLINGAME
Tread lightly — Someone stole tires from a vehicle on Rollins Road in Burlingame, it was reported 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
BURLINGAME
Identity theft. Someone reported an incident of identity theft on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 7:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Accident. There was an accident that resulted in major injuries on Rollins Road, it was reported 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for possession of both a stolen vehicle and unlawful drug paraphernalia while on parole on the 1800 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Burglary. Someone stole tools from a construction site on Rollins Road, it was reported 6:36 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Accident. There was an accident that resulted in minor injuries on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
Petty theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Farringdon Lane, it was reported 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Burglary. Someone stole from a construction site on Eastmoor Road, it was reported 11:09 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone with a black jacket stole alcohol on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:17 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Grand theft. Someone stole the rear tailgate from a white Ford on Acacia Avenue, it was reported 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Petty theft. Someone in a black shirt stole $100 of groceries on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a Chevrolet from Elm Avenue, it was reported 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Accident. A black Honda and a Toyota got into an accident on El Camino Real, resulting in minor injuries. It was reported 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Assault with deadly weapon. Someone assaulted their roommate on Mastick Avenue, it was reported 9:23 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
