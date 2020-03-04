Storage wars: Someone said their ex-girlfriend took credit card information and charged storage fees to it on Bayshore Boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported at 4:58 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
San Carlos
Trespassing. Someone jumped the fence to a construction storage lot and rummaged through a car, fleeing before stealing anything on Industrial Road, it was reported at 8:33 p.m. Friday Feb. 21.
Cited. A San Jose resident was cited and released for being in possession of drug paraphernalia on Bayport Avenue, it was reported at 10:37 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Cited. An East Palo Alto resident was cited and released for having an outstanding warrant for their arrest on Bayport Avenue, it was reported at 9:57 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Grand theft. Two people stole two bicycles on Walnut Street with a value of $1,900, it was reported at 5:12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Cited. A Clovis resident was cited and released for having an active warrant out for their arrest on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:41 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
