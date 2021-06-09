Slow down! Someone driving a black Toyota sedan was speeding, ran a stop sign and almost hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Alameda de las Pulgas and Castilian Way in San Mateo, it was reported at 10:57 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A sex offender registrant was arrested on the 400 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a San Carlos resident’s vehicle from his workplace parking lot on the 200 block of Industrial Road between 9 p.m. Monday, May 17 and 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Cited. Someone with an active misdemeanor was cited on the 900 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Cited. Someone with an active misdemeanor warrant was located and cited on the 800 block of Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.
REDWOOD CITY
Shooting. A man was shot in the arm on Shasta Avenue, it was reported at 11:09 p.m. Monday, May 31.
Petty theft. Two individuals were stealing mail on Port Walk Place, it was reported at 2:50 a.m. Monday, May 31.
Suspicious person. A man in a gray Toyota pick-up truck was masturbating in his vehicle next to a Redwood City resident on Arguello Street, it was reported at 10:57 a.m. Sunday, May 30.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a gray four-door Honda Civic on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:54 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Burglary. Someone committed burglary on Pinehurst Way, it was reported at 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 6:28 p.m. Monday, May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.