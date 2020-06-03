What kind of filthy swine would do that?: Someone entered a home on Longden Avenue in San Mateo through the garage and stole two piggy banks while people were sleeping inside, it was reported at 10:53 a.m. Sunday, May 24.
MILLBRAE
Burglary. Someone forced entry into a vehicle on Richmond Drive and stole approximately $124 worth of items, it was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday, May 27.
Arrest. An elderly person was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after attacking someone with a machete on Lomita Avenue resulting in a laceration to the victim’s hand, it was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested on Murchison Drive for robbery after stealing items from a store, it was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, May 23.
Theft. Two people entered a retail store on El Camino Real and stole $767 worth of makeup, it was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday, May 22.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Alderlee Way and stole approximately $1,400 worth of miscellaneous items, it was reported at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26.
Arrest. Two people were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and drug related charges after their items were found in the vehicle parked on Holly Street, it was reported at 12:58 a.m. Thursday, May 25.
