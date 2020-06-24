Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Life’s a beach: Six people were cited for loitering on a beach on Tunitas Creek Road in unincorporated San Mateo County after hours in violation of a county ordinance, it was reported at 10:43 p.m. Thursday, June 18.

MILLBRAE

Robbery. Someone threatened and attempted to punch an employee of a store after stealing condoms on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:55 p.m. Friday, June 19.

Arrest. An El Granada resident was arrested for having two felony warrants out for their arrest on Sequoia Avenue, it was reported at 1:34 p.m. Friday, June 19.

Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:55 p.m. Monday, June 15.

Burglary. Someone broke into a locked motorhome on Adrian Road and stole $460 worth of personal items, it was reported at 9 a.m. Monday, June 15.

Arrest. Someone was cited and had their vehicle towed for driving on a suspended license on Richmond Drive, it was reported at 5:21 p.m. Saturday, June 13.

SAN CARLOS

Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Walnut Street, it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18.

Assault. Someone was transported to the hospital after being hit in the face with a sharp object on Old County Road, it was reported at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.

