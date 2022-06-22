Guess this is where it stops — Someone saw a sick buck on the corner of Maywood Drive and Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 6:18 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
BURLINGAME
Animal problem. Someone saw an aggressive dog on a leash, lunging at people on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 3:42 p.m. Monday, June 13.
Embezzlement. Someone said a former employee stole money on Adrian Road, it was reported 11:10 a.m. Monday, June 13.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:14 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
Hit-and-run. Someone struck a pole with their vehicle on Peninsula Avenue, it was reported 2:06 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
BELMONT
Battery. Someone was sprayed with pepper spray on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 9:06 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Disturbance. Someone saw juveniles on bikes run a red light on the corner of Old County Road and Ralston Avenue, it was reported 4:39 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Hazardous situation. Someone saw a parked truck blocking a lane on the corner of Ralston Avenue and Continentals Way, it was reported 1:17 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
