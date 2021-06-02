The customer is not always right: A clerk at a business on El Camino Real in Redwood City was assaulted by a customer, it was reported at 10:52 a.m. Saturday, May 22.
FOSTER CITY
Vandalism. Someone broke into multiple mailboxes on Admiralty Lane, it was reported at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Battery. Someone physically assaulted a Foster City resident on Aquarius Lane, it was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Burglary. Someone broke into several unlocked vehicles overnight on Plaza View Lane, it was reported at 2:33 p.m. Monday, May 24.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Chess Drive, it was reported at 6:54 a.m. Monday, May 24.
Petty theft. Someone broke into a storage unit on Plaza View Lane and stole a briefcase containing personal documents and credit cards, it was reported at 4:53 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Grand theft. Someone shoplifted items valued at $1,247 from a retail store on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 2:46 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
