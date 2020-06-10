Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Book ‘em: Someone lit umbrellas on fire at the library on Primrose Road in Burlingame, it was reported at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.

BURLINGAME

Fraud. Someone fled a taxi without paying on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.

Suspicious person. A shirtless person was walking down Grove Avenue trying to break windows, it was reported at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.

Petty theft. Someone threatened to steal merchandise at a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

Burglary. Three people broke into a pharmacy on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.

FOSTER CITY

Reckless driving. Someone driving a vehicle was hitting all displayed cones on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 10:22 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

Grand theft. The rear wheels of a vehicle were stolen from a car on Catamaran Street, it was reported at 12:21 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

