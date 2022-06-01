Just take your rock and roll, man — Someone was seen throwing rocks on Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A woman was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing at a business on the 500 block of Broadway, it was reported 2:33 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Citation. Someone committed battery on another person at a grocery store on the 100 block of Murchison Drive and received a citation, it was reported 5:17 p.m. Friday, May 6.
Arrest. Deputies conducted a probation search of a home on the 100 block of Corte Balboa and they were arrested after it was found they were in possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. It was reported 3:05 p.m. Friday, May 6.
Citation. A man was contacted pursuant to a traffic stop on the corner of Park Boulevard and Santa Teresa Way, and he received a citation after it was found he was driving with a suspended driver’s license. It was reported 9:32 a.m. Friday, May 6.
SAN BRUNO
Fireworks complaint. Someone heard a loud boom and someone screaming on Whitman Way, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Arson. Someone saw trash on fire on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:31 p.m. Friday, May 27.
Fraud. Someone’s credit card was used to make a purchase on Piccadilly Plaza, it was reported 4:50 p.m. Friday, May 27.
