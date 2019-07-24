Butthead: Someone broke into a parked vehicle and stole credit cards and cigarettes on Central Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
San Mateo
Fraud. Someone attempted to cash a fraudulent check on Norfolk Street, it was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
Burglary. Someone broke the window of a vehicle and rummaged through belongings on Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, July 9.
Reckless driving. A motorist was swerving and running stop signs on Delaware Street, it was reported at 11:13 p.m. Monday, July 8.
Hit-and-run. A parking valet witnessed a motorist hit another vehicle before driving away on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:23 a.m. Monday, July 8.
Fraud. Someone scammed a San Mateo resident into giving money by claiming their granddaughter was in jail on Parrott Drive, it was reported at 10:26 a.m. Monday, July 8.
Foster City
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a parked vehicle before driving away on Velocity Way, it was reported at 3:01 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a parked vehicle before driving away on Catamaran Street, it was reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, July 11.
Reckless driving. A motorist was swerving in and out of lanes before exiting State Route 92, it was reported at 7:08 a.m. Thursday, July 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole car keys on Flying Fish Street, it was reported at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.
