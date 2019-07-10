Feat of strength: A vehicle ran over a pedestrian’s foot on West Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported at 2:26 p.m. Thursday, June 20.
Redwood City
Theft. Two bikes were stolen from someone’s garage on Bair Island Road, it was reported at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, June 29.
Burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window and stole a backpack containing a laptop from the vehicle on Broadway, it was reported at 10:56 p.m. Thursday, June 27.
Reckless driving. A gray Prius was swerving on Woodside Road, it was reported at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, June 27.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Marshall Street, it was reported at 12:03 a.m. Thursday, June 27.
Petty theft. Two men stole bags of goods from a store on Woodside Road, it was reported at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday, June 26.
San Mateo
Stolen vehicle. A motorcycle was stolen on Laurie Meadows Drive, it was reported at 9:25 a.m. Friday, June 28.
Hit-and-run. A motorist crashed into another vehicle before driving away on 40th Avenue, it was reported at 12:36 p.m. Monday, June 24.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed and items were stolen from the vehicle on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 7:56 a.m. Thursday, June 20.
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a vehicle before driving away on Peninsula Avenue, it was reported at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.
