Got a couple of fresh coats: People stole jackets from a store on Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 4:38 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Burlingame
Arrest. A motorist was arrested for the possession of illegal drugs on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a parked car before driving away on Cowan Road, it was reported at 12:17 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Theft. Someone stole makeup on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Theft. Seven laptops were stolen from a store on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 2:31 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Theft. Two phones and two laptops were stolen from a store on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for the possession of unprescribed pills on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Theft. Three tablets were stolen on California Drive, it was reported at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Millbrae
Arrest. A Millbrae man was arrested for the possession of unlawful paraphernalia on the 100 block of Corte Balboa, it was reported at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday, July 22.
Theft. The front and back license plates of a vehicle were stolen on the 200 block of Vallejo Court, it was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
San Bruno
Reckless driving. A woman was drinking beer while driving on El Camino Real and Brittan Avenue, it was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Malicious mischief. Someone slashed all of a vehicle’s tires on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.