Why did you pick that?: People were destroying plants and removing them from the soil on Laguna Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported at 11:58 a.m. Monday, July 8.
Millbrae
Arrest. A Hacienda Heights woman was arrested for driving under the influence on Capuchino Drive, it was reported at 2:12 a.m. Sunday, July 7.
Arrest. A Daly City resident was arrested on the 900 block of Larkspur Drive, after their vehicle collided into a home, it was reported at 7:44 p.m. Friday, July 5.
Grand theft. A credit card was stolen from a victim’s bedroom on the 100 block of Robert Place. It was a total loss of $7,300, it was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4.
Arrest. A man was arrested after he was found to have two outstanding misdemeanor warrants on the first block of South El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, June 15.
Burlingame
Arrest. Someone was arrested for the possession of fentanyl and LSD on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Burglary. A home that is under construction was burglarized on Balboa Avenue, it was reported at 8:05 a.m. Thursday, July 11.
Hazard. Car parts were in the road on the Broadway overpass of Highway 101, it was reported at 3:52 p.m., Wednesday, July 10.
Theft. A muffler was stolen from a vehicle on Rollins Road, it was reported at 2:26 p.m. Monday, July 8.
